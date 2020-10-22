EnPro Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

EnPro Industries Inc with ticker code (NPO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 69.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.82 and the 200 day moving average is 50.46. The company has a market cap of $1,261m. Visit the company website at: http://www.enproindustries.com

EnPro Industries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. This segment also provides aseptic fluid transfer products for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and cleaning and refurbishment services for critical components and assemblies used in semiconductor equipment. The Engineered Products segment offers self-lubricating, non-rolling, metal-polymer, solid polymer, and filament wound bearing products; aluminum blocks for hydraulic applications; and precision engineered components and lubrication systems for reciprocating compressors. This segment’s products has applications in the automotive, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, natural gas, health, power generation, machine tools, air treatment, refining, petrochemical, and general industrial markets. EnPro Industries was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

