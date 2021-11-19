EnPro Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

EnPro Industries Inc with ticker code (NPO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 123.33. Now with the previous closing price of 108.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 90.67 and the 200 day MA is 89.08. The market cap for the company is $2,229m. Find out more information at: http://www.enproindustries.com

EnPro Industries engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. This segment also provides aseptic fluid transfer products for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. The Advanced Surface Technologies segment offers cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services for critical components and assemblies used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, as well as for critical applications in the space, aerospace, and defense markets; and specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for various applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. The Engineered Materials segment provides self-lubricating, non-rolling, metal polymer, engineered plastics, and fiber reinforced composite bearing products; and precision engineered components and lubrication systems for reciprocating compressors. This segment’s products has applications in the automotive, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, natural gas, health, power generation, machine tools, air treatment, refining, petrochemical, and general industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.