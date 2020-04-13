Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 393.3% Upside

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. with ticker code (ENLV) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 22 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 22. Now with the previous closing price of 4.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 393.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.55. The company has a market cap of $52m. Visit the company website at: http://www.enlivex.com

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

