Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 363.2% Upside

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. found using ticker (ENLV) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 363.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $56m. Find out more information at: http://www.enlivex.com

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

