Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 292.9% Upside

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. with ticker code (ENLV) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 22 and 22 with a mean TP of 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 292.9%. The day 50 moving average is 5.23 and the 200 day moving average is 7.97. The company has a market cap of $59m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.enlivex.com

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn