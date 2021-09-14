ENI S.p.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

ENI S.p.A. found using ticker (E) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 26.82 and 21 with a mean TP of 23.91. With the stocks previous close at 24.86 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.24 and the 200 day moving average is 24.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $45,887m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eni.com

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the supply and wholesale of natural gas by pipeline, international transport; and purchase and marketing of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment is involved in the processing, supply, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail sales of gas, electricity, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale of electricity produced by thermoelectric and renewable plants. As of December 31, 2020, it had net proved reserves of 6,905 million barrels of oil equivalent; and installed operational capacity of 4.6 GW. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.