ENI S.p.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.5% Downside

ENI S.p.A. with ticker code (E) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 25 and 19 and has a mean target at 22. Now with the previous closing price of 25.44 this would indicate that there is a downside of -13.5%. The 50 day MA is 24.72 and the 200 day MA is 22.09. The company has a market cap of $45,389m. Find out more information at: http://www.franklinresources.com

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.