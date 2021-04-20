ENI S.p.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.4% Downside

ENI S.p.A. found using ticker (E) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 22. Now with the previous closing price of 24.84 this indicates there is a potential downside of -11.4%. The day 50 moving average is 23.79 while the 200 day moving average is 20.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $44,142m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eni.com

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as in liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, in 42 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned total proved reserves of 6,905 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the wholesale of supplies and sells natural gas via pipeline and transport of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment manufacturers, supplies, and distributes oil and chemical products. This segment produces various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail marketing of gas, power, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale marketing of power produced by thermoelectric plants. The Corporate and Other activities segment offers environmental clean-up and remediation services. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.