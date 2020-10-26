ENI S.p.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.8% Upside

ENI S.p.A. with ticker code (E) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 22.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.42. The market cap for the company is $26,981m. Company Website: http://www.eni.com

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; generates and sells electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the petrochemicals business; commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

