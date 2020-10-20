ENI S.p.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.9% Upside

ENI S.p.A. with ticker code (E) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 22.5. Now with the previous closing price of 15.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 47.9%. The day 50 moving average is 16.62 and the 200 day moving average is 18.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,343m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eni.com

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; generates and sells electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the petrochemicals business; commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

