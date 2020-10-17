EnerSys – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

EnerSys with ticker code (ENS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 84.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 69.59 and the 200 day moving average is 64.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,103m. Find out more information at: http://www.enersys.com

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The company’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, it offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn