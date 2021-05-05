EnerSys – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

EnerSys found using ticker (ENS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 121 and 95 with a mean TP of 105.33. Now with the previous closing price of 91.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.5%. The 50 day MA is 93.71 and the 200 day MA is 87.3. The company has a market cap of $3,795m. Find out more information at: http://www.enersys.com

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. The company sells its batteries under the PowerSafe, DataSafe, Hawker, Genesis, Odyssey, Cyclon, IRONCLAD, General Battery, Fiamm Motive Power, Oldham, Express, and NexSys brands. The company was formerly known as Yuasa and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.