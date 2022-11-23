EnerSys – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

EnerSys with ticker code (ENS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 77 and has a mean target at 86. With the stocks previous close at 75.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 64.93 and the 200 day moving average is 66.61. The company has a market cap of $3,130m. Visit the company website at: https://www.enersys.com

The potential market cap would be $3,555m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.