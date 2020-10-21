Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 608.2% Upside

Enerplus Corporation found using ticker (ERF) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.34 and 11.03 calculating the average target price we see 13.74. Now with the previous closing price of 1.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 608.2%. The day 50 moving average is 2.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.48. The company has a market cap of $425m. Company Website: http://www.enerplus.com

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 10.6 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 26.6 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 181.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 22.7 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 31.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,167.3 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

