Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 560.6% Upside

Enerplus Corporation found using ticker (ERF) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.34 and 11.03 and has a mean target at 13.74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 560.6%. The 50 day MA is 1.94 and the 200 day moving average is 2.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $455m. Visit the company website at: http://www.enerplus.com

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 10.6 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 26.6 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 181.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 22.7 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 31.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,167.3 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

