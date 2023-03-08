Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Enerplus Corporation with ticker code (ERF) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24.98 and 13.96 calculating the average target price we see 18.67. Now with the previous closing price of 16.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.92 and the 200 day MA is 15.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,476m. Find out more information at: https://www.enerplus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,011m based on the market concensus.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.