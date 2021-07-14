Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 99.4% Upside

Enerplus Corporation with ticker code (ERF) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.34 and 11.03 calculating the mean target price we have 13.74. Now with the previous closing price of 6.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 99.4%. The day 50 moving average is 6.98 while the 200 day moving average is 5.33. The company has a market cap of $1,743m. Visit the company website at: http://www.enerplus.com

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.