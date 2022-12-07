Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Enerplus Corporation with ticker code (ERF) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23.93 and 14.87 calculating the mean target price we have 18.42. Now with the previous closing price of 17.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.9 and the 200 day moving average is 14.51. The market cap for the company is $3,815m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.enerplus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,081m based on the market concensus.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.