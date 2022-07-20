Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.2% Upside

Enerplus Corporation with ticker code (ERF) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22.34 and 15.41 calculating the mean target price we have 17.98. Now with the previous closing price of 12.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.2%. The 50 day MA is 13.9 and the 200 day moving average is 11.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,193m. Company Website: https://www.enerplus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,510m based on the market concensus.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.