Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

Enerplus Corporation found using ticker (ERF) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20.21 and 15.55 calculating the average target price we see 17.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,112m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.enerplus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,164m based on the market concensus.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.