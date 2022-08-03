Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

Enerplus Corporation found using ticker (ERF) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20.24 and 15.57 with a mean TP of 17.74. Now with the previous closing price of 13.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.5%. The 50 day MA is 14.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.12. The company has a market cap of $3,392m. Visit the company website at: https://www.enerplus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,461m based on the market concensus.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.