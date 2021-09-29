Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

Enerplus Corporation with ticker code (ERF) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.46 and 8.71 with the average target price sitting at 10.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,023m. Find out more information at: http://www.enerplus.com

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.