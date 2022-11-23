Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Enerplus Corporation found using ticker (ERF) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22.91 and 14.95 calculating the mean target price we have 18.45. With the stocks previous close at 18.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The 50 day MA is 16.42 and the 200 day MA is 14.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,270m. Find out more information at: https://www.enerplus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,357m based on the market concensus.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

