Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Enerplus Corporation with ticker code (ERF) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 19.06 and 11.92 and has a mean target at 14.7. Now with the previous closing price of 13.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The day 50 moving average is 12.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,131m. Company Website: https://www.enerplus.com

The potential market cap would be $3,538m based on the market concensus.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

