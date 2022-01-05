Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Enerplus Corporation with ticker code (ERF) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.38 and 9.56 and has a mean target at 12.34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day MA is 9.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,797m. Visit the company website at: https://www.enerplus.com

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.