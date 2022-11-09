Enerplus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.2% Downside

Enerplus Corporation found using ticker (ERF) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 14.08 and has a mean target at 16.67. Now with the previous closing price of 18.77 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -11.2%. The day 50 moving average is 15.76 and the 200 day MA is 13.91. The company has a market cap of $4,252m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.enerplus.com

The potential market cap would be $3,776m based on the market concensus.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.