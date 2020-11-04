Energy Focus – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.0% Upside

Energy Focus found using ticker (EFOI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 11. With the stocks previous close at 6.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.41 and the 200 day moving average is 6. The company has a market cap of $23m. Company Website: http://www.energyfocus.com

Energy Focus, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire TLED replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; LED retrofit kits; and RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars and changed its name to Energy Focus in May 2007. Energy Focus was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.