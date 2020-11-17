Twitter
Energy Focus – Consensus Indicates Potential 106.0% Upside

Energy Focus found using ticker (EFOI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 11 and has a mean target at 11. With the stocks previous close at 5.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 106.0%. The 50 day MA is 7.15 and the 200 day moving average is 6.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $18m. Find out more information at: http://www.energyfocus.com

Energy Focus, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire TLED replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; LED retrofit kits; and RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars and changed its name to Energy Focus in May 2007. Energy Focus was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

