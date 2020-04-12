Energous Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 631.7% Upside

Energous Corporation with ticker code (WATT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 631.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.03 and the 200 day MA is 1.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $33m. Company Website: http://www.energous.com

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

