Energous Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 538.3% Upside

Energous Corporation with ticker code (WATT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 538.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.95 and the 200 day moving average is 1.88. The company has a market cap of $34m. Visit the company website at: http://www.energous.com

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn