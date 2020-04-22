Energous Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 506.1% Upside

Energous Corporation with ticker code (WATT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6. With the stocks previous close at 0.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 506.1%. The 50 day MA is 0.95 and the 200 day moving average is 1.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $36m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.energous.com

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn