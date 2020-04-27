Energous Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 159.7% Upside

Energous Corporation found using ticker (WATT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6. Now with the previous closing price of 2.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 159.7%. The day 50 moving average is 1.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.84. The company has a market cap of $82m. Company Website: http://www.energous.com

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn