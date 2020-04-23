Energous Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 123.9% Upside

Energous Corporation with ticker code (WATT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 6. With the stocks previous close at 2.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 123.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.01 and the 200 day MA is 1.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $79m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.energous.com

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

