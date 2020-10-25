Energizer Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Energizer Holdings with ticker code (ENR) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 37 and has a mean target at 50.85. With the stocks previous close at 41.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day MA is 40.76 while the 200 day moving average is 43.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,829m. Find out more information at: http://www.energizerholdings.com

Energizer Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, children’s and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Armor All, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co. brands. It sells its products through direct sales force, third party distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through e-commerce. Energizer Holdings is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

