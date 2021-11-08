Twitter
Energean PLC 30.5% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt LLP

Energean PLC with ticker (LON:ENOG) now has a potential upside of 30.5% according to Peel Hunt LLP.



Peel Hunt LLP set a target price of 1,275 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Energean PLC share price of 886 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 30.5%. Trading has ranged between 525 (52 week low) and 988 (52 week high) with an average of 344,400 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,591,790,592.

Energean PLC, formerly Energean Oil & Gas PLC, is an exploration and production (E&P) company that is focused on the Eastern Mediterranean region, where it operates in offshore Israel, Greece, the Adriatic and Egypt. The Company has nine exploration licenses offshore Israel, and an exploitation license for the Katakolo offshore block in Western Greece and additional exploration potential in its other licenses in Western Greece and Montenegro. It operates Prinos, Prinos North and Epsilon oil fields, which are located in the Gulf of Kavala, 18-kilometer (km) south of the mainland of Northern Greece, in water depth of 30 to 38 meters. The Company holds ininterestand is the operator in blocks 4219-26 and 4218-30, offshore Montenegro. The Company seeks opportunities to invest in country’s hydrocarbon sector and evaluates a range of onshore and offshore projects.



