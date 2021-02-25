ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 117.9% Upside

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. found using ticker (NDRA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 4.75. With the stocks previous close at 2.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 117.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.92 and the 200 day MA is 1.06. The company has a market cap of $67m. Visit the company website at: http://www.endrainc.com

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person’s body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.