ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 468.8% Upside

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. with ticker code (NDRA) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.38. Now with the previous closing price of 0.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 468.8%. The 50 day MA is 0.83 and the 200 day moving average is 1.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $11m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.endrainc.com

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person’s body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn