ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 409.3% Upside

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. with ticker code (NDRA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 4.38. With the stocks previous close at 0.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 409.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $11m. Find out more information at: http://www.endrainc.com

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person’s body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

