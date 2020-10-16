Endeavour Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Endeavour Silver Corporation with ticker code (EXK) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 2.51 calculating the average target price we see 4.47. With the stocks previous close at 3.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The day 50 moving average is 3.78 and the 200 day moving average is 2.76. The company has a market cap of $554m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.edrsilver.com

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn