Endeavour Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.8% Upside

Endeavour Silver Corporation found using ticker (EXK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 2.35 and has a mean target at 5.46. Now with the previous closing price of 3.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 80.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.61 and the 200 day moving average is 4.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $532m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edrsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $962m based on the market concensus.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato. It is also advancing two exploration and development projects in Mexico, including the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua. In addition, the company holds interests in three exploration projects in northern Chile comprising the Aida silver project, the Paloma gold project, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum gold project. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.