Endeavour Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Endeavour Silver Corporation found using ticker (EXK) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.25 and 2.35 with a mean TP of 5.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 71.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.46 and the 200 day moving average is 4.26. The market cap for the company is $633m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.edrsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,085m based on the market concensus.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato. It is also advancing two exploration and development projects in Mexico, including the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua. In addition, the company holds interests in three exploration projects in northern Chile comprising the Aida silver project, the Paloma gold project, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum gold project. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

