Endeavour Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.6% Upside

Endeavour Silver Corporation with ticker code (EXK) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2.35 with a mean TP of 4.6. Now with the previous closing price of 3.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.6%. The day 50 moving average is 3.26 and the 200 day MA is 3.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $665m. Company Website: https://www.edrsilver.com

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato. It is also advancing two exploration and development projects in Mexico, including the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua. In addition, the company holds interests in three exploration projects in northern Chile comprising the Aida silver project, the Paloma gold project, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum gold project. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.