Endeavour Mining reports fatal accident at the Ity mine in Côte d’Ivoire

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) is saddened to report that a contractor colleague passed away yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during blasting activities at the Ity mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

The health, safety and welfare of our colleagues are our top priority and we are deeply saddened by this news. We extend our sincere sympathies and support to his family, colleagues and friends.

Endeavour Mining will conduct a comprehensive internal investigation into the incident and will work closely with the relevant local authorities. Processing activities continued while mining operations were temporarily halted on site, and all operations have now resumed.