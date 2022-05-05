Endeavour Mining PLC 33.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Endeavour Mining PLC with ticker (LON:EDV) now has a potential upside of 33.8% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 3,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Endeavour Mining PLC share price of 1,986 GBX at opening today (05/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 33.8%. Trading has ranged between 1,505 (52 week low) and 2,160 (52 week high) with an average of 461,005 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,683,369,820.



