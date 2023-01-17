Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Endeavour Mining PLC 32.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining PLC with ticker (LON:EDV) now has a potential upside of 32.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Endeavour Mining PLC share price of 1,966 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 32.2%. Trading has ranged between 1,435 (52 week low) and 2,176 (52 week high) with an average of 254,082 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,574,531,254.

Endeavour Group Ltd is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in the retail drinks and hotels business. The Company’s segments include Retail and Hotels. The Retail segment is engaged in procurement and manufacture of drinks for sale to customers in Australia. Its Hotels segment is engaged in provision of goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and gaming in Australia. Its brands include Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Pinnacle drinks, ALH Hotels, Jimmy Brings, Langtons, Cellar Masters and Shorty’s Liquor. Dan Murphy’s operates approximately 251 liquor stores and has an integrated online offering. BWS offers a wide range of products across beer, cider, wine, premix and spirits. Pinnacle Drinks creates, builds and manages a portfolio of drinks brands. ALH operates and manages a portfolio of approximately 339 hotels in capital cities and urban and regional centers. Cellar Masters is offering a direct-to-consumer wine subscription service.



