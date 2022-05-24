Endeavor Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.5% Upside

Endeavor Group Holdings found using ticker (EDR) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 25 with a mean TP of 33.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.26 while the 200 day moving average is 27.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,177m. Visit the company website at: https://www.endeavorco.com

The potential market cap would be $9,856m based on the market concensus.

Endeavor Group Holdings operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.