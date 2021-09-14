Endeavor Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Endeavor Group Holdings found using ticker (EDR) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 27 with a mean TP of 32.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The day 50 moving average is 25.38 and the 200 day MA is 26.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,916m. Find out more information at: http://www.endeavorco.com

Endeavor Group Holdings operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.