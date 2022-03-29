Twitter
Endeavor Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Endeavor Group Holdings found using ticker (EDR) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 28 with a mean TP of 35.42. With the stocks previous close at 29.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day MA is 29.92 and the 200 day MA is 28.04. The company has a market cap of $7,781m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.endeavorco.com

The potential market cap would be $9,355m based on the market concensus.

Endeavor Group Holdings operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

