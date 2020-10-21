Encompass Health Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Encompass Health Corporation with ticker code (EHC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 85.86. Now with the previous closing price of 68.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The 50 day MA is 65.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 66.26. The market cap for the company is $6,554m. Find out more information at: http://www.encompasshealth.com

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, speech therapy, and others. This segment’s hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients’ physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of June 15, 2020, Encompass Health Corporation operated 136 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

