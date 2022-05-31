Encompass Health Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

Encompass Health Corporation with ticker code (EHC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 81.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.08 while the 200 day moving average is 67.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,513m. Find out more information at: https://www.encompasshealth.com

The potential market cap would be $8,322m based on the market concensus.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, speech therapy, and others. This segment’s hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families. As of May 6, 2022, it operated 148 hospitals, 252 home health locations, and 99 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.